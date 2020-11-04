Siouxland Forecast: November 3, 2020

Tonight we’ll have cool conditions with a low temperature near 40°.

We’re looking at a sunny streak of weather to continue through the week with enjoyable highs in the mid to upper 70s. Record high temperatures are also right around 80°, so we’ll be in the ballpark of record breaking warmth each day through Saturday! Very pleasant.

Sunday is when we’ll start to have some noticeable changes in the forecast with rain showers possible. The high temperature on Sunday will slip to 64°. Monday will be genuinely cold with a high temperature near 40° plus a chance of a rain/snow mix. Snow accumulations are not expected to be of great significance, but stay with KCAU 9 News as we continue to track that potential moving forward.

Chilly high temperatures in the 40s are on the way for next week.