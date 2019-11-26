Siouxland Forecast: November 26, 2019

A Winter Storm Warning will stay in effect through Wednesday morning with the expectation for snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches. Isolated heavier amounts will be possible. Given heavy snow showers coupled with wind gusts exceeding 40 MPH, it’s likely that whiteout conditions will be reached in open spaces so exert a lot of caution behind the wheel and only travel if it’s necessary.

It’ll still be hazardous early Wednesday morning as the wind gusts remain strong, but the falling snow will taper off. By the afternoon hours some sunshine will peek out and highs will lift to about the freezing mark.

Another round of mixed precipitation is on track for the region beginning Thursday afternoon. It’ll be warm enough on Friday to produce heavy rain – then we’ll go back into a mixed bag of rain/snow for Saturday in a very active weather pattern. With about 2 inches of total liquid precipitation occurring this week, localized flooding may become a concern once again in 2019.

Next week things will quiet down with precipitation chances disappearing and seasonal highs hovering around 40 degrees.