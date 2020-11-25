Siouxland Forecast: November 25, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a low of 27°.

Sunny skies are coming our way for Thanksgiving tomorrow! We’ll enjoy an afternoon high temperature of 48° – a little warmer than seasonal averages for late November.

Friday & Saturday should be pretty pleasant. Friday we’re on track for a high of 46°. Saturday is going to be genuinely comfortable with an afternoon temperature of 55°. We should hang onto nice sunny skies.

On Sunday, a cold front will plug through Siouxland delivering a few clouds plus a chillier high of 42°. We’ll have sunny skies all of next week with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. There aren’t any significant precipitation chances.

Have a wonderful night!