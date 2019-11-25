Siouxland Forecast: November 25, 2019

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with a low temperature near 30°.

Tomorrow a Winter Storm Warning will take effect at 6 AM and last until Wednesday at 9 AM. Precipitation is expected to start near midday in the form of a wintry mix of rain, ice, and snow given an afternoon high temperature of 37° in Sioux City. By sunset, there will be a full changeover into snow and it will come down very heavily Tuesday night. The wind will also become a problem on Tuesday night with gusts over 40 MPH leading to near-zero visibility.

Snow totals between 5 and 8 inches will be common in the area with isolated heavier amounts! Early Wednesday morning the falling snow will taper off, but blowing snow will remain an issue until near lunchtime when the wind is expected to settle down.

Unfortunately, the window of calmer weather won’t last too long as another round of rain/snow may impact the region beginning on the afternoon of Thanksgiving and persisting through Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay below average for the next week with highs sticking between 30° and 40°.