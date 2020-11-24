Siouxland Forecast: November 24, 2020

Tonight the rain will taper off and clouds will break up a bit as the low falls to 27°.

Wednesday we’ll have morning clouds followed by more afternoon sunshine with a high of 43°.

Thanksgiving is looking terrific with a mostly sunny sky along with an afternoon high of 49°!

For the weekend, we’ll have nice weather on Friday & Saturday with high temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Above normal for late November. Sunday it’ll stay mostly sunny, but the wind will pick up strength from the northwest. The high is going to chill down to 41°.

Cold conditions will be with us next week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. At least we’ll carry plenty of sunshine!

