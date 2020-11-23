Siouxland Forecast: November 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have cloudy & wet weather with a chilly low temperature of 35°.

Rain will continue through most of Tuesday tapering off toward the evening hours. Total amounts should range between half an inch and one inch of precipitation – a pretty good soaking! It’ll stay cloudy & cool with an afternoon high of 44°.

Clouds will break apart as sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon. We’ll have a light breeze present with a high of 43°. For Thanksgiving on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies and a great afternoon high temperature of 49°! Just about perfect weather conditions for the holiday.

Temperatures will hover around 50° Friday & Saturday prior to a cooldown next week. We’ll see highs slip down into the 30s & 40s.