Siouxland Forecast: November 21, 2020

Today look for a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon high of 49°. Pleasant, but a notch cooler than where we have been lately.

Overnight into Sunday, we’ve got a shot at light rain showers passing through. Accumulations will likely be a tenth of an inch or less, so this isn’t going to be a very substantial amount of rain. Showers should end on Sunday by sunrise and we’ll see clear conditions most of the day. The high is expected to be 47°. Overall, it should be a pretty good weekend for mid to late November!

Next week, expect increasing clouds on Monday. There’s a decent shot at additional rain sliding through beginning on Monday night and lasting through a good chunk of Tuesday. Temperatures are going to be a hair above average hovering right around the 50° mark.

Thanksgiving is looking like a good one with mostly sunny skies along with a comfortable high of 50°.

Have a great weekend!