Siouxland Forecast: November 21, 2019

Tonight the skies will gradually clear out with the temperature falling far! Lows will range between 15° and 20° so be sure to bundle up.

Friday will be a touch on the cooler side with sunny skies and an afternoon high in the lower 40s. It’ll become warmer for the weekend with highs hovering around 50° with more bright sunshine…spectacular weather for late November!

We’ll shave down temperatures gradually next week with highs slipping back into the 40s. There are no major threats for heavy rain or snow, so it’s likely that Thanksgiving travel will not be impacted.