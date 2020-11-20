Siouxland Forecast: November 20, 2020

Tonight will be seasonably cool with a partly cloudy sky as the temperature drops off to 27°.

Saturday look for a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon high of 49°. Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ve got a shot at light rain showers drifting through. Accumulations will likely be a tenth of an inch or less. Sunday the skies will clear out with pleasant sunshine. The high is expected to be 47°. Overall, it should be a pretty good weekend for mid/late November!

Next week, expect increasing clouds on Monday. There’s a decent shot at rain beginning on Monday night and lasting through Tuesday. Temperatures are going to be a hair above average hovering right around the 50° mark.

Thanksgiving is looking like a good day with mostly sunny skies along with a comfortable high of 50°.

Have a great weekend!