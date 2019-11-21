Siouxland Forecast: November 20, 2019

Tonight will be damp & cold with a low temperature near the freezing mark and rain.

Tomorrow morning we may have a brief change over to ice and snow for an hour or two in the morning, so be prepared for that and give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go early on in the day. The afternoon high will be in the upper 30s with a very strong NW breeze gusting to about 40 MPH.

It doesn’t take too long for nicer November weather to come back with highs in the 40s and 50s for this upcoming weekend.

Next Tuesday we’ll have the potential for a heavy mix of rain and snow. It’ll stay on the chillier side of things following up that disturbance with highs anticipated to be in the 30s for the remainder of the week.