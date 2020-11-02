Siouxland Forecast: November 2, 2020

Quiet weather will be with us for the first week of November.

Tonight will be on the chillier side with a low near the freezing mark. Expect the temperature to fall to 34° under a clear sky in Sioux City.

A sunny streak of weather will carry us into the mid 70s on Tuesday & Wednesday. Near-record highs are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with more sunshine and temperatures hanging close to 80°.

On Sunday, we’re anticipating a big cold front which will cut down temperatures into the 40s and also deliver rain changing over to a wintry mix. Accumulating snow is possible next Monday – we’ll keep you informed as that disturbance comes closer.

Have a great night!