Siouxland Forecast: November 19, 2020

Tonight we anticipate mostly clear skies and a low of 36°.

It’ll be a fine Friday with mostly sunny conditions plus a slightly-warmer-than-average high of 55°.

For the weekend, we’ll have cloud cover on Saturday with a couple showers traveling through during the overnight period. Accumulations are expected to be a tenth of an inch or less. A seasonal high of 49° is forecast Saturday. The clouds will peel away on Sunday, but despite the presence of more sunshine it’ll be a notch cooler. The high on Sunday will be 47°.

For the week of Thanksgiving coming up, we’ll have a chance of rain on Monday night and otherwise no substantial disturbances. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s are dialed up. Thanksgiving Day should be pretty nice at 51° along with sunny skies.