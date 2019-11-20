Siouxland Forecast: November 19, 2019

Tonight we’ll have clouds slide back in with a low temperature in the middle 30s.

Look for a mostly cloudy, but fairly warm Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s once again. The wind will be stronger tomorrow as it blows from the SE at 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday night we expect the arrival of a storm system which will primarily drop rain on our region. Rainfall totals are expected to hover around half an inch. Early Thursday morning, temperatures will fall far enough to create some mixed precipitation including ice and snow. Accumulations will be very light and brief given that the high on Thursday will be in the upper 30s, but travel may be affected for a few hours Thursday morning.

After a windy, wet, & wintry Thursday – things will improve in a hurry! The weekend is in fantastic shape with highs in the 40s & 50s along with bright sunshine. No sizable changes in the forecast until next Tuesday when there’s another shot at a rain/snow mix. It’ll then get colder approaching Thanksgiving next Thursday.