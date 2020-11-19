Siouxland Forecast: November 18, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a low of 42°.

Tomorrow look for a mix of sun & clouds with pleasant warmth as we move up to 67°. It shouldn’t be quite as windy outside compared to Wednesday as it shifts from south to northwest at 5 to 15 MPH.

This weekend we’ll have increasing clouds and cooler conditions taking over. Seasonal November weather is expected as we hit highs in the 50s on Friday before falling into the 40s both Saturday & Sunday.

Approaching Thanksgiving next week, we’ll have pretty decent weather with temperatures in the 50s and no major rain or snow chances dialed up. Travel conditions should be fine!

Have a nice night.