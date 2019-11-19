Siouxland Forecast: November 18, 2019

Tonight there’ll be a few spotty rain showers with a low temperature near the freezing mark after clouds clear out later on in the night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region and peaceful weather. Wednesday night is when we anticipate changes to arrive with a rain/snow mix happening along a dynamic cold front. We’ll have a wet and potentially icy start to our Thursday – plus it’ll be windy and a lot colder with highs only in the middle to upper 30s.

We’ll bring back the sunshine on Friday and it’ll stick with us for the weekend with temperatures advancing back into the 40s and 50s. Our next chance for precipitation following Thursday morning will fall on next Tuesday – so by and large we’ll be experiencing drier conditions in Siouxland.