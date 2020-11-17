Siouxland Forecast: November 17, 2020

Tonight we’re going to have a clear sky with a cool low temperature of 35°.

A sunny & windy Wednesday is coming our way with a high temperature of 66°. Wind gusts out of the south will reach 35 MPH. Thursday will bring us similar conditions with a high of 65° and bright sunny skies. The wind should settle down on Thursday, so that’ll be a nice change!

A cold front will slide in on Friday with increasing clouds. The high will be 56°. Rain is likely on Saturday and there could also be a few snowflakes mixing in. Look for the high temperature to sink down into the mid 40s. Sunday will deliver a mix of sun & clouds plus a similar level of warmth – highs should be back in the mid 40s.

Sunny weather and a gradual warm-up is on the way approaching Thanksgiving. Temperatures should be a little above what we typically see in late November with a streak of 50s.