Siouxland Forecast: November 17, 2019

Tonight the low temperature will fall to 33° and there’s a slight chance of a passing rain shower early Monday morning.

It’s going to be a beautiful start to the week with highs between 50° and 60° lasting through Wednesday.

Thursday morning there’s a chance of a light wintry mix accompanying a cooldown. Thursday is going to be breezy and chillier with a high near 40°.

More sunshine and a gradual warm-up are expected in the extended forecast with highs rising back above the 50° mark next Sunday and Monday.