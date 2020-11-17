Siouxland Forecast: November 16, 2020

Tonight is going to be chilly with a mostly clear sky plus a low of 22°.

Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a little cooler with a high of 48° plus we’ll have the presence of a light southeast breeze between 10 and 20 MPH. Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures moving into the low 60s.

For the weekend, we’ll have the arrival of a cold front late Friday spreading in more cloud cover plus a small chance of showers late. Rain is likely Saturday with a cold front blowing through from northwest to southeast. The high on Saturday will drop to 46° and it may become just cold enough to mix in spots for some snowflakes to mix with the rain.

Next week will be sunny and seasonal with highs hovering right around 50°.