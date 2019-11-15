Siouxland Forecast: November 15, 2019

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds and a low temperature near the freezing mark in the low/mid 30s.

Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies, but it’ll be a relatively nice November day with the high temperature in the mid 50s for Sioux City. Later at night, there’s the possibility of a couple brief rain showers with a cold front sliding through. Sunday will be just a notch cooler with an afternoon high in the upper 40s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be quiet with a good helping of sunshine and high temperatures sticking between 50 and 60 degrees.

Next Thursday we’ll start to encounter some changes as there’s the possibility of a rain/snow mix happening. Highs will tumble down near 40° and it’ll be chillier next weekend.

Enjoy the weekend!

