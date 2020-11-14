Siouxland Forecast: November 14, 2020

Siouxland is set to have a decent weekend with seasonal warmth.

Today anticipate partly cloudy skies plus perhaps a few stray rain showers. Accumulations will be minimal at under a tenth of an inch. The high temperature will be 49°. Sunday will be a bit nicer as the temperature lifts to 47° with bright sunshine, but the wind will be a nuisance with gusts hitting above 40 MPH.

We’ll put together a streak of sunny and quiet weather next week. Highs should range between 50° and 60°. Thursday appears to be the peak of the warming trend when we should work up to 64°.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive next weekend with an opportunity at a rain/snow mix blowing through next Saturday.

Enjoy your day.