Siouxland Forecast: November 14, 2019

Tonight the low temperature will drop to 23° with a mostly clear sky.

We’ll start off the weekend on a good note with highs near 50° and bright sunshine. Look for more cloud cover to move in over the weekend, but highs will stay steady holding at about 50°.

Monday will be the warmest of the upcoming 9 on 9 Forecast as we rise up to 53°. It’ll gradually get cooler following Monday with highs dropping into the 30s next weekend. The only organized precipitation chance appears to arrive next Thursday when we’ve got a shot at a rain/snow mix occurring.