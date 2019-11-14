Siouxland Forecast: November 14, 2019

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight the low temperature will drop to 23° with a mostly clear sky.

We’ll start off the weekend on a good note with highs near 50° and bright sunshine. Look for more cloud cover to move in over the weekend, but highs will stay steady holding at about 50°.

Monday will be the warmest of the upcoming 9 on 9 Forecast as we rise up to 53°. It’ll gradually get cooler following Monday with highs dropping into the 30s next weekend. The only organized precipitation chance appears to arrive next Thursday when we’ve got a shot at a rain/snow mix occurring.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories