Siouxland Forecast: November 13, 2019

Tonight will be chilly with temperatures falling back to between 10 and 20 degrees. Stay alert as you’re driving – some of the leftover water from this morning’s wintry mix may freeze back up on streets & sidewalks creating patchy ice.

Tomorrow will be a decent November day with sunshine and a high near 40°.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should all be pretty pleasant by mid-November standards with highs stretching up to about 50°. There’ll be some cloud cover, but we’ll likely stay dry in the region and the warmer temperatures will be a welcome change!

Monday and Tuesday we’ll have a continuation of the above-normal temperatures. Wednesday look for things to chill back off and there’s a chance of another wintry mix occurring next Thursday.

Have a great night!