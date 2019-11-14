Siouxland Forecast: November 13, 2019

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be chilly with temperatures falling back to between 10 and 20 degrees. Stay alert as you’re driving – some of the leftover water from this morning’s wintry mix may freeze back up on streets & sidewalks creating patchy ice.

Tomorrow will be a decent November day with sunshine and a high near 40°.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should all be pretty pleasant by mid-November standards with highs stretching up to about 50°. There’ll be some cloud cover, but we’ll likely stay dry in the region and the warmer temperatures will be a welcome change!

Monday and Tuesday we’ll have a continuation of the above-normal temperatures. Wednesday look for things to chill back off and there’s a chance of another wintry mix occurring next Thursday.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories