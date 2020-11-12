Siouxland Forecast: November 12, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and bitterly cold temperatures falling near 10°.

With sunshine and a light southerly breeze, we’ll watch the high temperature get up to 41° on Friday. A pretty nice start to the weekend and we should melt off much of the remaining snow.

Saturday look for partly cloudy skies plus a small chance of rain showers with a high of 49°. On Sunday, there’ll be more sunshine along with a very strong wind gusting above 40 MPH. The high will reach 45° Sunday afternoon.

Warmer weather lies ahead for next week with a sunny pattern taking shape along with highs settling into the 50s & 60s. Not bad for November!

Have a nice night.