Siouxland Forecast: November 12, 2019

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s across most of Siouxland. It’ll still be chilly, but not to the same extremes as last night.

On Wednesday, look for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow to happen. Amounts of all modes of precipitation will be light, but the freezing rain quantity is drawing some concern as there may be a thin glaze up to a tenth of an inch which would cause travel problems. The most likely timeframe for icing will be in the morning through lunchtime. Exercise extra caution getting around for the first half of the day! In the afternoon, it’ll warm up near 40° and any ice that builds up will melt off as the day continues.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high temperature in the upper 30s. Then we’ll work in some warmer air for the weekend and beyond with a stretch of 50°+ high temperatures! Should be pretty nice with a chance to thaw out before we chill off once again later next week.