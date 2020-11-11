Siouxland Forecast: November 11, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds over Siouxland with a chance of some flurries leading into Thursday morning – especially for points along & north of Highway 20. The overnight low will sink to 24°. Stay alert while driving tonight since some of the water from melting snow will freeze back up plus pockets of freezing fog may form too.

Thursday we’ll have a few flurries & clouds in the morning hours, but the skies should clear out nicely for the afternoon. It’ll be a mostly sunny and somewhat chilly day with a high of 34°.

The weekend is in good shape! We’ll have a gradual warm-up. Friday expect a high of 40°, Saturday 45°, and Sunday will be breezy & warmer at 48°. Outside of a stray rain shower on Saturday, we should stay dry and enjoy some sunshine.

Next week temperatures will continue to heat up. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s.

