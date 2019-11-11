Siouxland Forecast: November 11, 2019

Tonight will be exceptionally cold with a low temperature of about 0° in Sioux City. We’ll be dropping close to a record low temperature that has stood since 1911 of -1° in Sioux City. Make sure to bundle up with extra layers and limit time outside. Keep your pets in mind too and don’t leave them outside for too long.

Tuesday is going to be sunny and slightly warmer, but that will be negated on the wind chill factor by a strong southerly breeze gusting to about 30 MPH. The high temperature will be in the upper 20s on Tuesday – it would be warmer, but some energy is going to be lost into melting away the thin layer of snow we have.

Wednesday there’s a chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow. After that precipitation passes, we’ll have much warmer weather for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll likely stay dry through the weekend.