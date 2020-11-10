Siouxland Forecast: November 10, 2020

Snow will continue through this evening with totals generally between 2 and 4 inches, but a few areas in northern and western Siouxland have been hit harder with amounts ranging between 6 and 10 inches under a band of higher intensity snowfall rates. Please use a lot of caution driving and slow things down as you’re going out & about! A layer of ice sits underneath the snow and treacherous travel is expected to continue. The snow showers should be reduced to flurries shortly after sunset and we’ll have a gradually clearing sky overnight. The low will fall to 19°.

Veterans Day should be OK on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky plus an afternoon high of 39°. A few clouds clip through Thursday with a high of 36°.

The weekend is looking pretty pleasant with marginally warmer temperatures. Saturday there’s a small chance of rain and the high will be 48°. Sunday we’ll have pleasant sunshine and a high of 50°. A lot of the snow should be melted off by the end of the weekend.

A sunny streak of weather takes over for next week with highs sticking in the 50s.

