Siouxland Forecast: November 10, 2020

The snow has come to an end in Siouxland with totals generally between 2 and 4 inches, but western and northern communities were hit pretty hard with some totals near 8 inches! To the southeast of Sioux City, as much as half an inch of freezing rain fell in locations like Ida Grove. Please use a lot of caution driving and slow things down as you’re going out & about. A layer of ice sits underneath the snow and treacherous travel is expected to continue. The low will fall to 19° tonight as skies clear.

Veterans Day should be OK on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky plus an afternoon high of 39°. A few clouds clip through Thursday with a high of 36°.

The weekend is looking pretty pleasant with marginally warmer temperatures. Saturday there’s a small chance of rain and the high will be 48°. Sunday we’ll have pleasant sunshine and a high of 50°. A lot of the snow should be melted off by the end of the weekend.

A sunny streak of weather takes over for next week with highs sticking in the 50s.

