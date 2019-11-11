Siouxland Forecast: November 10, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM on Monday morning with the potential of seeing about 1 to 2 inches of snow, pockets of freezing drizzle, and a strong northerly breeze which will limit visibility. Use an extra degree of caution through the overnight hours when travel conditions will be poor. The low temperature overnight will fall into the mid teens.

It’ll be a very cold Veterans Day Monday with mostly sunny skies, but highs at only about 20°!

On Wednesday a warm front will slide through and bring a chance of a mix of rain and snow. It’ll become more mild approaching next weekend with highs rising into the 40s and 50s in a pretty pleasant pattern.