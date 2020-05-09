Siouxland Forecast: May 9, 2020

After a bit of morning sunshine, we’ll watch for increasing clouds on our Saturday plus a good chance of rain later in the afternoon. It’ll be just a bit warmer than Friday was as we hit a high of 62°. A strong breeze will get stirred up with the passing showers – gusts may top out around 40 MPH driven in from the NW.

Mother’s Day Sunday is also going to be relatively cold with the high expected to be 54°. At least we’ll have mostly sunny skies! Overnight Sunday into Monday is going to be frigid with the low dropping into the upper 20s – the Record Low is 27° from 1946. It’s another night where you’re going to want to take preventative measures to keep your sensitive plants healthy.

Expect a slow warming trend next week as we record highs in the 60s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It’ll also rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast models have us getting back into the 70s next weekend…it’s going to be a long climb to get there!

Have a good weekend.