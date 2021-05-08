Siouxland Forecast: May 8, 2021

It’s been pretty dry through 2021 to this point, but we’re due for a wet weekend in Siouxland! Rain will be spotty at first in coverage on Saturday morning, but then increase over the area and become more intense through the afternoon. Expect a relatively cool high temperature of just 55°. The wind will be also be a factor as that blows in from the ESE gusting to 30 MPH.

A few leftover showers hang around with cloudy skies on Mother’s Day Sunday. Precipitation amounts look to range between 0.50″ and 1.00″ of rain. Anticipate a high of 56°.

For the next work week, it’s going to stay on the cooler side with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There’s a small rain chance on Wednesday. Following that disturbance, we should have some pleasant springtime conditions take over! Highs bounce back into the 70s for next weekend along with more sunshine.

Have a great day!