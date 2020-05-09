Siouxland Forecast: May 8, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and cold conditions for early May with a low between 30° and 35°. Frost Advisories are out for most of Siouxland while Emmet and Palo Alto counties in northern Iowa have a Freeze Warning. Protect your fragile plants!

Look for morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a good chance of rain Saturday afternoon. It’ll be just a bit warmer at 62°. A strong breeze will get stirred up in the afternoon with gusts hitting about 40 MPH from the NW.

Mother’s Day Sunday is also going to be relatively cold with the high expected to be 54°. At least we’ll have mostly sunny skies.

Expect a slow warming trend next week as we record highs in the 60s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It’ll also rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast models have us getting back into the 70s next weekend…it’s going to be a long climb to get there!

Have a good weekend.