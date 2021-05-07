Siouxland Forecast: May 7, 2021

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with a low of 43°.

Saturday we’ll have rain happen – it’ll be spotty at first and then increase in coverage & intensity through the afternoon. Expect a relatively cool high temperature of 55°. The wind will be fairly strong from the ESE gusting to 30 MPH.

A few leftover showers hang around with cloudy skies on Sunday. Anticipate a high of 56°.

For the next work week, it’s going to stay on the cooler side with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There’s a small rain chance on Wednesday. Following that disturbance, we should have some pleasant springtime conditions with highs bouncing back into the 70s for next weekend along with more sunshine.

Have a great weekend!