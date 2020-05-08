Closings
Siouxland Forecast: May 7, 2020

Following a rainy evening, we’ll have clearing skies late tonight. Things will chill off dramatically with lows temperatures falling off to between about 30° and 35°. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are out, so please take precautions with your sensitive plants.

We’ll have a nice, but cool Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 57°. Saturday the temperature will rise a bit higher to 61°, but there’ll be a good chance of showers happening by the afternoon. Mother’s Day Sunday is going to be breezy and chilly with a high of just 56°.

Siouxland should be able to grab onto some more warmth around the middle of next week with highs making a jump into the mid/upper 60s, but there’s more rain chances too on Tuesday and Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be a soggy pattern.

