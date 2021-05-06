Siouxland Forecast: May 6, 2021

Tonight look for clear skies with the temperature tumbling down under 40°.

Friday is going to be gorgeous with sunshine plus an afternoon high of 69°. Rain moves in on Saturday and carries over into Sunday as we chill things off. Rain amounts will range between 1/2 inch and 1 1/2 inches. Highs this weekend will drop into the middle & upper 50s around Siouxland, so it’s going to stay relatively cool.

No big surprises next week with mostly cloudy skies & highs staying around 60°. Another rain chance develops on Wednesday with the arrival of a warm front. Temperatures should get a lift into the 70s following that disturbance and next weekend should be more pleasant as we dry back out.

Have a nice night!