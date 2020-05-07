Siouxland Forecast: May 6, 2020

Tonight is going to be quiet and cool under a mostly clear sky. The temperature is going to fall to 40°. A bit of patchy fog may form early on Thursday morning. It’ll be a calm night with the wind transitioning from northwest to south at about 5 MPH or less.

Tomorrow look for increasing cloud cover and a high likelihood of afternoon rain showers. Rain accumulations of about a quarter to half an inch are expected to happen in the region. We’ll hit a high of 59° with a southerly wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but even with the sunshine we’ll fail to find much warmth. The high is expected to be 58°. Rain is likely on Saturday and highs will be stuck in the 50s for the weekend. Long-range forecast models are beginning to show a reversal in the cool pattern around the middle of next week. Rain chances are assigned to Tuesday and Wednesday as warmer air works in and it looks like we’ll be able to make a return to the 70s next Thursday and Friday.