Tonight we’ll have some isolated showers followed by clearing skies with a chilly low of 37°.

Quiet and comfortable sunny weather is anticipated for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Rain chances develop on Saturday and last into the beginning of the next work week. Temperatures will slip with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rain chances dissipate beyond Wednesday in the extended forecast as we get into the upper 60s.