Siouxland Forecast: May 4, 2021

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a slight chill as the temperature sinks to 35°.

Wet weather is anticipated for Wednesday with a line of rain working through near midday and then some spotty thundershowers extending into the afternoon. Rain amounts will be low at between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. It’ll be somewhat breezy as the wind flips to the north with gusts hitting about 30 MPH. The high temperature should rise to 64°.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s along with mostly sunny skies.

A rain system is going to start working in on Saturday and precipitation chances stay alive through Tuesday of next week. It’s going to be on the cooler side with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. We should start to dry out around the middle of next week as we warm up a notch into the upper 60s.