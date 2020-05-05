Closings
Siouxland Forecast: May 4, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have rainy and cool weather with a low temperature of 46°. Rainfall totals look to hover around half an inch for this disturbance – a pretty good soaking!

Tuesday should be decent with mostly sunny skies, a bit of a breeze, plus a handful of isolated PM T-Storms. The high temperature will work up to 64°.

Wednesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 62°.

Rain chances are alive for Thursday, Saturday, and again next Tuesday with highs stuck in the 50s & 60s.

