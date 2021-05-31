Siouxland Forecast: May 31, 2021

We’ll have a beautiful night in Siouxland as temperatures drop to about 50° locally – expect a low temperature of 49° in Sioux City under a mostly clear sky. Pleasant enough to crack open the windows!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be picture perfect days to kick off the month of June. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs near 80°. It’ll start to get hotter on Thursday as we reach into the middle 80s.

This weekend it’ll become pretty hot! On Friday, we’ll hang onto the sunshine with a high temperature of 88°. It’s going to be 90° on both Saturday & Sunday along with more sunny skies above. At least we’ll have the benefit of a breeze this weekend as it looks like gusts will peak around 30 MPH, so that’ll keep the air flowing and prevent it from feeling too hot.

There’s very slim chances for thunderstorms occurring early next week as we cool off marginally into the mid 80s on Monday & Tuesday.