Siouxland Forecast: May 30, 2020

It’s going to be a relatively cool and somewhat damp weekend in Siouxland. Today some light rain showers are expected to plug through with the best opportunity for precipitation occurring during the morning & midday hours. Later in the afternoon the rain will shift away to the southeast. The greatest accumulations are expected to be focused in northeast Nebraska with about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sioux City will see just about a tenth of an inch based on current projections – then less as you travel northeast of town deeper into Iowa. The high temperature will be cooler at just 65° – far below the average of 77°.

Sunday there’s a small chance of additional showers happening along a warm front, but nearly the entirety of the day should be dry. Look for mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 72° plus a strong breeze that will develop in from the southeast – gusts will work up to around 30 MPH.

It’s going to be on the warmer side next week! Monday we’ll look for a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon high of 83°. We’ll likely see our first 90s of 2020 on Tuesday before we cool off slightly through the remainder of the work week. The only thunderstorms chance next week appears to come together late Wednesday night stretching through Thursday.

Have a great weekend!