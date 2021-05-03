Siouxland Forecast: May 3, 2021

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a slight chill as the temperature dips to 37°.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny Tuesday with a very pleasant high of 64°. On Wednesday, more cloud cover will work in with a chance of PM showers developing. Temperatures will hold steady as we work up to 63° on Wednesday afternoon.

A little more sunshine & warmth is coming later in the week. Thursday will be sunny & seasonal as with a high of 65°. Friday should be mild as we get up to 70°.

For the weekend, we’ve got some rain chances lined up for both Saturday & Sunday. It’ll become slightly cooler with temperatures slipping into the 60s.