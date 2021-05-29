Siouxland Forecast: May 29, 2021

We’re set to have a decent, but relatively cool Memorial Day holiday weekend in Siouxland.

Today, we’ll have some morning sunshine followed by clouds returning during the afternoon with a spotty shower or two cropping up. It’s going to be marginally warmer than Friday with a high of 65°. More rain works through the region on Sunday morning with temperatures holding steady. On Memorial Day Monday, we should be treated to some more pleasant weather as we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies plus a seasonal high of 74°.

Next week is going to be fairly quiet with a slow warming trend taking shape. After a disturbance brings through a few thunderstorms on Wednesday, highs should surge upward into the 80s later on in the week. Not bad!

Have a fun & safe holiday weekend.