Siouxland Forecast: May 29, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a low of 50° with increasing cloud cover.

Saturday some showers are expected to plug through with the best opportunity during the morning & midday hours. The greatest accumulations are expected to be focused in northeast Nebraska with about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. The high temperature will be cooler at just 65°.

Sunday there’s a small chance of additional showers happening. It should be mostly cloudy with a high of 72° plus a strong breeze will develop in from the southeast with gusts around 30 MPH.

It’s going to be on the warmer side next week! Monday we’ll look for a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon high of 83°. We’ll likely see our first 90s of 2020 on Tuesday before we cool off slightly through the remainder of the work week. The only thunderstorms chance next week appears to come together late Wednesday night stretching through Thursday.