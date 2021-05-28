Siouxland Forecast: May 28, 2021

Tonight look for mostly clear skies and relatively cold conditions for late May. The temperature in Sioux City will fall to a low of 39°. Dickinson and Emmet counties in NW Iowa have a Frost Advisory that goes through Saturday morning, so take steps to protect sensitive & fragile vegetation that may be harmed by the chill.

On Saturday, we’ll have some morning sunshine. Clouds will return through the afternoon with a spotty shower or two cropping up. It’s going to be marginally warmer with a high of 65°. More rain works through the region on Sunday morning with temperatures holding steady. On Memorial Day Monday, we should be treated to some nicer weather as we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies plus a seasonal high of 74°.

Next week is going to be fairly quiet with a gradual warm-up. After a disturbance brings through a few thunderstorms on Wednesday, highs should surge into the 80s later in the week.

Have a good holiday weekend!