Siouxland Forecast: May 28, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low temperature around 50°. It should be very comfortable!

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny Friday with an afternoon high of 73° – just a tad cooler than our Thursday was. However the wind is going to back off as it blows in from the NW at 5 to 15 MPH. Overall, it should be a pleasant start to the weekend.

There’s a good chance of showers happening on Saturday – especially in the morning – with a high of only 66°. Sunday will be more pleasant, but the sunshine will remain limited as we hit a slightly warmer high of 72°.

A warm front looks to lift through Siouxland on Monday and it may distribute out a few thunderstorms. After that passes, it’ll be fairly hot with highs in the middle to upper 80s under sunny skies for most of next week.