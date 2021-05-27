Siouxland Forecast: May 27, 2021

Tonight there’ll be pockets of drizzle & fog forming locally as the temperature slips to a chilly low of 41°. The wind will be reeled in from the north at 10 to 20 MPH making it feel even colder!

On Friday, we’ll have decreasing cloud cover with some afternoon sunshine anticipated. The high should rise up to 60°. For the Memorial Day holiday weekend, it’s going to warm up a bit higher as it looks like temperatures will reach into the upper 60s each day. On Sunday and Monday, there are slight chances for rain showers.

Going through next week, look for a gradual warm-up with temperatures returning to the 70s on Tuesday. It’ll feel more seasonal later on in the week with highs sticking close to 80°. A small chance of rain develops on Wednesday, but it looks as though there won’t be much precipitation of significance passing through any time soon.

Have a nice night & stay warm!