Siouxland Forecast: May 27, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a low temperature of about 57° in Sioux City.

Thursday is set to be mostly sunny as we hit a high of 78° in the afternoon. Expect a light NNW breeze with gusts up to 25 MPH.

We’re going to be cooling things down a notch going into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny and 75°. Our next chance of showers looks to develop Saturday morning and with the extra cloud cover hanging around, the highs will only climb up to 68°. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and just a hair warmer at 72°.

A warm front lifts through on Monday with a chance of a few thunderstorms happening along the boundary. It’ll get hotter after that with highs temperatures in the 80s for most of next week.

