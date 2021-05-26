Siouxland Forecast: May 26, 2021

Weather Forecasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight expect heavy rain with thunderstorms passing through. We’ll quickly stack up 1.00 to 1.50 inches of rain through Thursday morning. The low temperature will drop to 56° with a light breeze from the east at 10 to 20 MPH.

On Thursday, we’ll have some spotty showers carry over – mainly happening during the morning hours. It’s going to be breezy and much colder than what we’ve experienced lately as the high only makes it up to 64°.

As we turn our attention to the weekend, it looks like the cooler-than-average temperatures are going to be hanging around for a while. Friday should be mostly cloudy with a high of just 60°. Saturday we’ll have a bit more sunshine and a high of 69°. Rain chances are alive later in the Memorial Day weekend for Sunday, Monday, and possibly Tuesday. High temperatures will stay put in the upper 60s.

We’ll bring back more sunshine & warmth later on next week as we lift back into the 70s starting next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories