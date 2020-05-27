Siouxland Forecast: May 26, 2020

Tonight we’ll have scattered showers pass through, but after midnight things should begin to dry up. Areas of fog will persist into Wednesday morning given the high humidity locally. Look for a low temperature in the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday it’s going to stay mostly cloudy, but we should have a little more warmth work in with an afternoon high of 77°.

Thursday look for a mixture of sun & clouds with the high holding steady at 77°.

The weekend should be pretty nice! Friday it’s going to be mostly sunny and 75°. A couple rain showers will slip through on Saturday and we’ll cool off with highs in the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week is set to be drier and warmer with highs anticipated to be near 80°.